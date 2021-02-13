PAULDING — On Wednesday, a couple of the Paulding High School FFA officers went to the Paulding County Dog Kennel and gave the local dog warden a donation check for their annual charitable donation to the kennel. The donation will be used to pay for upkeep and maintenance for the dog kennel and help care for the dogs.
The Paulding FFA loves giving back to the community and helping local organizations. The Paulding FFA values animals and wants to help ensure that all the dogs in our county are well cared for and returned to their homes when they become lost.
The members enjoyed visiting with the dog warden David Bash and visiting the dogs that were there at that time.
