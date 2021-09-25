DOLA — On Sept. 15, members of the Paulding FFA competed at the Hardin Northern soils contest here. In the soils competition, students must figure out a wide variety of things such as soil type, soil texture and complete a general knowledge test.
If the students chose to be in rural soils, they also had to answer questions about nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium levels in soils and whether the soil would be good for farming or not.
If students chose urban soils, they would answer questions such as is the soil suitable to have basements dug in that area or not and whether it is a good area to build buildings on.
The Paulding FFA’s rural soils team placed fifth out of 25 teams. The team was made up of Kyle Mobley, Carlea Kuckuck, Autumn Kochenour, Jaylyn McCloud and Caydence Rue. The top finisher for the team was Kyle Mobley placing 15th out of 104 individuals. The Rural team placed 30th. The team was made up of Tyler Schlatter, Mason Schlatter, Jamy Hunt, Brooke Kilgore and Sydney Trahin. Tyler Schlatter was top finisher placing 48th out of 147 individuals.
This was an invitational for the students to practice their soil judging ability and on Sept. 30 the teams will compete at districts in Lima.
