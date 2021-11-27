Paulding FFA interview contest

Paulding FFA members competing in the district job interview contest in Carey recently were, from left: Paige Jones, Jamy Hunt, Caydence Rue, Jalyn Klopfenstein and Carter Manz.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding FFA

CAREY — Recently, five Paulding FFA members headed to Carey High School for the district job interview CDE. They were able to compete at the district level after placing first or second in the sub-district job interview contest at Kalida.

Participating members prepared a formal cover letter, created their own resume and gathered references. The students picked out a job position in which they wanted to apply for. The students then had to fill out a job application and have a formal interview. They completed the contest by writing a follow-up letter.

This contest prepares students for future job interviews as well as improving on their public speaking skills. The members did well at this competition with freshman, Jalyn Klopfenstein finishing in fourth place, sophomore, Jamy Hunt in third place, junior, Carter Manz in sixth place, Division 5 member Caydence Rue placing fourth and senior, Paige Jones placing first in the senior division. Jones will now compete at the state job interview contest in Columbus on December 4.

