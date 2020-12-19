PAULDING — The Paulding FFA chapter is getting in the holiday spirit this December. The members put up the Christmas tree in the ag room decorated in FFA decorations.
On Dec. 4 the group held its monthly meeting with a Christmas twist. After going through the normal monthly business, the members played a game of Christmas Kahoot and also did the ever-popular minute to win it game, cookie on your face. The meeting ended with Christmas brownies for the members to enjoy.
Last week each class competed in the annual gingerbread house building and decorating contest. The members had 40 minutes to build and decorate their gingerbread house. There was a panel of judges and the winning class was fifth period which received a special ice cream treat.
Then the chapter members each made and decorated their very own ornament using polyurethane and glitter and put their name on it in vinyl. As a community service project the members decided to make homemade ornaments and donate them to the Country Inn and the Gardens of Paulding to spread joy to the residents this holiday season. On behalf of the Paulding FFA Chapter we want to wish everyone a Merry Christams and a Happy New Year!
