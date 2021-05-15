PAULDING — On April 29-30, the Paulding FFA chapter attended the Ohio FFA convention virtually. Although the convention was not face to face this year, members were able to watch live videos of the convention from the FFA room and have snacks to celebrate the accomplishments of their chapter.
Before the convention began, the members attended a workshop hosted by a National FFA officer, Artha Jonassaint, where they participated in team building activities. During the first session the chapter watched Baylee March, Colton Howell, and Hailey Weidenhamer receive gold on their officer books and they will receive a gold pin in the mail for this accomplishment.
Kyle Mobley, Jalynn Parrett, Ben Weible, Isaac Smalley, Kyle Harris, Baylee March, and Jaylyn McCloud received their state degrees. This is the highest degree a state can bestow upon their members.
The keynote speaker of this session was Artha Jonassaint. Her speech was on keeping your eye on the prize even during challenging times. During the second session the chapter was recognized for its Gold Rating and as a top 10% chapter in Ohio. This was the first time in school history the chapter received a GOLD Rating on the National Chapter Application.
The Paulding FFA Chapter also received the charitable giving award for its donation to the Paulding County Dog Shelter.
Paulding FFA members look forward to attending the convention next year and watching members receive their awards in person.
