PAULDING — Last week, the Paulding FFA celebrated FFA week by having many events around the school.
During the week, every day was a dress up day. Monday was American Monday, where students wore red, white, and blue. The Ag students made a quiz to educate the entire high school about agriculture in Paulding County. The students took the quiz and once they got a 100% they were given a cookie donated by Ag Credit. Tuesday was hats, boots, and buckles day, so students wore their favorites of those three and also there was a cornhole tournament held in the ag shop. Wednesday was blue and gold day. Students and staff wore their FFA shirts and official dress. Also, on Wednesday, FFA members brought in a wide variety of food to host their annual teacher appreciation lunch. Friday was flannel Friday, so students wore their favorite flannels and the members handed out popcorn to each staff member as an appreciation for their support. The popcorn was donated by Beck’s Hybrids. Due to the cancellation Thursday, John Deere vs. Case day was moved to Monday so students wore shirts of the brand they preferred.
Also, on Friday, the Paulding FFA hosted their annual Country Olympics with the entire high school in attendance. The students competed in a wide variety of games and competitions with their house in order to be crowned the winning house. These games consisted of straw stacking, stick horse races, tug of war, cattle roping, musical chairs, and a milking contest. Finally, each house made their own line dance to perform at the end of all the other contests.
The house, Stupendum, ended up as the winner of the competition. Overall the students had a very fun day at the country Olympics and are very excited for next year.
During FFA week and the week before, students and staff brought in supplies for the Paulding FFA’s hygiene closet. This hygiene closet will be for elementary, middle and high school students who are not able to afford their own hygiene items, so will be able to get them from the hygiene closet whenever they are needed. The hygiene drive during the last two weeks provided a good jump start for the project, with students and staff donating more than 1,600 items total.
