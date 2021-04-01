Paulding FFA tractor drive-in day

Pictured above are some of the Paulding students who participated in the March 23 tractor drive-in at the school as part of the celebration of National Ag Day.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding FFA

PAULDING — On March 23 the Paulding FFA chapter celebrated National Ag Day by holding a tractor drive-in that morning as a way to pay tribute to our farmers. Several students drove their tractors to school to show their love for agriculture.

The Paulding FFA chapter has made tractor drive-in day a tradition the past few years. The chapter enjoys this day very much and they also enjoy learning about agriculture. National Ag Day is a day to recognize as well as celebrate things provided by agriculture. The National Ag Day program wants people to recognize and understand how food products are produced, why agriculture is so important, and so much more.

The students who drove their tractors to school were greeted by representatives from AgVantage, our local Beck’s dealer who sponsored donuts and juice. We want to thank them for their continued support of our FFA chapter. The Paulding FFA Chapter learns and understands how important agriculture is to the world and gladly celebrates agriculture each day during our agriculture education classes offered at Paulding.

