PAULDING — The Paulding FFA chapter held their annual Tractor Drive-In Day on March 25 to celebrate National Ag Day.
National Ag Day is a day to acknowledge as well as celebrate things provided by agriculture.
The National Ag Day program’s goal is to aid people in recognizing and understanding how food products are produced, why agriculture is important, and much more.
The Paulding FFA Chapter has made Tractor Drive-In Day a tradition the past few years. The students who drove their tractors to school were greeted by representatives from their local Beck’s dealer, who sponsored donuts and juice.
The Paulding FFA chapter continues to learn and understand the importance of agriculture to the world and wished to convey that it celebrates agriculture each day during agriculture education classes offered at Paulding.
