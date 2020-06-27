PAULDING — Due to COVID-19 the Paulding FFA was not able to have its traditional FFA banquet. It was decided that the Paulding FFA Chapter would have a drive-thru banquet where the members and their family would pull into the circle drive and receive their awards and get their pictures taken as well as take an FFA cookie to go. This was a great way for members to be recognized for their hardwork.
On June 12 the Paulding FFA chapter held its 92nd annual FFA banquet virtually on social media due to COVID-19. The officer team and members recorded the banquet and presented it virtually on youtube and social media for the community to enjoy.
At the virtual banquet, several awards were given out to community and FFA members.
Members who met the qualifications to get their Greenhand or Chapter degree received their degrees during the banquet. There were six students who were recognized for getting their state degree, who were Nolan Johanns, Jen Stahl, Jonathan Reinhard, Sydney Reineck, Kennedy Foor and Colton Howell. There are two members who will receive their American FFA degree, who are Courtney Luderman and Kalyn Strahley.
The Blue and Gold award was awarded to three individuals this year to recognize all that they have done to help out the Paulding FFA chapter. This year’s winners were Ken Amstutz, Clint Vance, and Jen Stahl. There were three community members who received the honorary FFA degree which is the highest award a chapter can give. Those recipients were Nicole Harris, Lisa McClure and Haviland Drainage.
Any member who participated in a CDE(career development event) throughout the year received a certificate and pin for their jacket for their outstanding work. Star awards were handed out to a select few students from each grade who showed leadership not only in the classroom but also in their community and through FFA programs and activities. The alumni also awarded scholarships to Riley Noffsinger, Jordyn Merriman, Olivia Stallard, Shannon Hale and Kaylie Tresslerfor their outstanding leadership and the influence that they have made on the Paulding FFA chapter.
Last week some of the graduated FFA officers went out and surprised the new officer team at their homes with posters and a personalized cup since we were not able to announce the results at our traditional banquet. Officers for 2020-21 are: president, Sydney Reineck; vice president, Paige Jones; secretary, Baylee March; treasurer, Colton Howell; assistant treasurer, Carder Manz; reporter, Hailey Weidenhamer; assistant reporter, Mason Schlatter; sentinel, Jaylyn McCloud; student advisor, Kyle Harris; parliamentarian, Nolan Johanns; and chaplain, Riley Rue.
The Paulding FFA has worked hard to develop new ways to keep its members and officers active during this pandemic. The Paulding FFA would like to congratulate all of its members on a job well done this year and is looking forward to the upcoming year
