PAULDING — The Paulding FFA chapter had its monthly meeting in December, filled with Christmas cheer.
The students wore their ugly Christmas sweaters to the meeting. All the Ag classes decorated gingerbread houses and sugar cookies and were judged. The top three sugar cookies got a candy prize. During the meeting members participated in a Christmas Kahoot and other fun games.
On Dec. 22, the Paulding FFA officer team held its annual Christmas party. At the party, the officers had a big meal with various carry-in items, played several Christmas games such as unwrapping a Saran wrap ball with oven gloves on, having a fake snowball fight, and seeing how many marshmallows we could suck up with a straw. The team also had some time to bond even more and celebrate the end of 2021.
The party was completed with a secret Santa gift exchange, and the officer team had a great time at the party and are excited for next year. The month of December was completed with a book work session where members worked on their State and American degrees and worked on their officer books. Overall it was a highly successful month and we are excited for the new year.
