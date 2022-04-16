The Paulding FFA chapter recently held its 95th Annual FFA Banquet on April 9.
The theme for this year’s event was “Small Town FFA.”
This event was held to recognize the Paulding FFA members, community members and advisors for their accomplishments throughout the past year.
The banquet started with awarding members their Greenhand and Chapter degrees, along with recognizing third and fourth year members.
Students then were recognized for career development event awards and accomplishments this year.
The chapter also received various community members through the presentation of Blue and Gold awards as well as honorary membership into the chapter.
President Paige Jones gave her retiring address with a main message about growing up with no agriculture background, but finding her love for agriculture and FFA beginning her freshman year.
The banquet ended with the announcement of the Paulding FFA 2022-2023 officers which are as follows: president Mason Schlatter, vice president Carter Manz, secretary Jamy Hunt, treasurer Jalyn Klopenstein, reporter Caydence Rue, sentinel Kobe Foor, student advisor Brooke Kilgore and parliamentarian Tyler Schlatter.
The event was catered by Robin Dobbelaere with Above and Beyond Catering, Hailey’s Heavenly Sweets, and the Paulding High School freshman and sophomore classes served the meal.
