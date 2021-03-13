PAULDING — FFA week was a very eventful and exciting week for the members of Paulding FFA. The student participated in dress-up days which were picked by the members and other fun activities throughout the week. Every day there was FFA trivia on the announcements as well as an FFA drawing for FFA merch.
Monday students participated in America Monday by wearing red, white and blue. There was an agriculture quiz that high school students could take and, if they got all of the questions right, they received a cookie sponsored by Ag Credit. The purpose of this quiz was to help educate students about our number one industry in Paulding County, agriculture.
On Tuesday, the members participated in boots, buckles, and hat day. The members were also rewarded with a donut and juice party which was sponsored by the Paulding FFA Alumni. The members also participate in a mini-golf challenge by paying one dollar to putt and if they made it they got two dollars back. The money made was donated to the Paulding FFA Food for All program.
On Wednesday, the members hosted the annual staff appreciation lunch to show our appreciation for teachers and staff. The officer team wore official dress and the members and staff all wore their new FFA shirts. Every high school teacher received a free bag of popcorn sponsored by local Beck’s dealers. We truly appreciate our teachers.
Thursday wrapped up FFA week with a pizza party for all of the members. Pizzas were donated by the Paulding FFA Alumni. The members wore camo and/or orange for the theme. Each of the classes enjoyed a virtual visit with the Ohio FFA Sentinel Victoria Snyder. She conducted fun and interactive workshops with the students. There was also a cornhole tournament on Thursday with more than 12 teams participating in the ag shop. The winning team of Blake McGarvey and Fernando Garcia won $40.
The Paulding FFA to thanks Ag Credit for donating the cookies and the Paulding FFA Alumni for the pizza and donut party, as well as its members for their participation in this wonderful event celebrating FFA. We are looking forward to many more fun events throughout the year.
