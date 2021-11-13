INDIANAPOLIS — On October 28, during the second general session at the 94th Annual National FFA Convention, Paulding FFA received the 3-star chapter award. This is the highest award a chapter can receive at the state level.
It has been over a year since the Paulding FFA Chapter started the process of working hard to achieve this goal of becoming a 3-Star Chapter. Last October the chapter officers started working on the National Chapter application. In March the chapter submitted the completed application to the state of Ohio for evaluation. In May, the Paulding FFA Chapter received notification that the National Chapter application was awarded a GOLD rating. This was the first time in chapter history that the Paulding FFA Chapter received a gold rating.
In order to apply for the National Chapter award our three officer books had to be submitted which all received a Gold rating as well and then have an active program of activities (POA) and an Alumni chapter. The chapter was recognized during the Ohio FFA convention as a Gold rated chapter. The chapter received a plaque for our efforts.
Then in June, we had the opportunity to review and make changes to the application before the application was reviewed at the national level. There were many hours spent editing and making sure the application met specific character counts while explaining our activities using SMART goals. At the end of June, the application was submitted to Nationals to receive a star rating.
The chapter just found out that we were given a 3-Star Rating, the highest rating a chapter can receive. The Paulding FFA Chapter was one of 21 chapters in the State to receive a 3-star rating.
Finally, at the end of October it was time for the Paulding FFA chapter to receive their award on stage at National Convention. Paige Jones, FFA President and Kyle Mobley, FFA Vice President received the award on stage from the National FFA President Doster Harper. It was a very exciting moment for our chapter to achieve this goal. This is the first time in the chapter’s history to be awarded the 3-Star Rating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.