Pauld FFA ag communications team
Photos courtesy of Paulding FFA

The Paulding FFA agricultural communications team finally received results from the January competition. The team consisted of, above from left: Sydney Reineck, Baylee March, Paige Jones and Carter Manz. At the beginning of January, the team took a test over APA editing and general communication skills. On Feb. 12, the team competed virtually at the state contest. The team made and presented a media plan to a panel of judges and applied what they had learned by completing a series of practicums. This included a journalistic writing as well as a news article. The team placed sixth in the state and will receive a plaque. Sydney Reineck was the top finisher for the team placing eighth out of 60 individuals and she will get a plaque as well.

