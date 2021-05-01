The Paulding FFA agricultural communications team finally received results from the January competition. The team consisted of, above from left: Sydney Reineck, Baylee March, Paige Jones and Carter Manz. At the beginning of January, the team took a test over APA editing and general communication skills. On Feb. 12, the team competed virtually at the state contest. The team made and presented a media plan to a panel of judges and applied what they had learned by completing a series of practicums. This included a journalistic writing as well as a news article. The team placed sixth in the state and will receive a plaque. Sydney Reineck was the top finisher for the team placing eighth out of 60 individuals and she will get a plaque as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.