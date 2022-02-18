PAULDING — On January 21, four members from the Paulding FFA traveled to Central State University, near Dayton, to compete in the Agriculture BioTechnology Contest. The team was made up of Page Jones, Lily Rorhig, Jamy Hunt and Carter Manz.
This team had to first take an online test in early January and the top 20 teams from the test advanced to the state contest. Paulding placed 15th in the state with Jamy Hunt placing second overall on the test out of 300-plus students. They then prepared for the state contest by practicing equipment and memorizing tools.
In the state contest the team was given a scenario on food poisoning. The team had to research the problem, diagnose it and present a five-minute presentation to a panel of judges. The individual section consisted of identification, where different agriculture biotechnology was identified, and a lab skills section. In the lab skills section, the team had to use a micropipette, make a solution, and use a microscope. The team placed sixth in the state out of 20 teams earning them a team plaque. The highest placer was Jamy Hunt placing 26 out of 95 individuals.
The Paulding FFA is very proud of this team’s accomplishments as it was the first time we have ever competed in this CDE. We are excited to compete again next year in this contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.