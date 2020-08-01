PAUDLING — The Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District is working in collaboration with Ohio State University Extension of Paulding County and the Conservation Action Project (CAP) to present the Field to Lake – Twilight Open House. This program will feature water control drainage structures and provide opportunities to connect with farmers and professionals to learn more about them.
Additionally, visitors may explore soil health displays, a drainage water management structure model, and learn about available funding for these structures for those that qualify.
The open house will be held Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., in the field, across from 22348 Road 178, Oakwood. Stop in for 15 minutes or stay the full two hours.
There will be an option to drive down the lane and observe the drainage control structures while staying in your vehicle if that is more comfortable for participants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.