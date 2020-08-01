PAUDLING — The Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District is working in collaboration with Ohio State University Extension of Paulding County and the Conservation Action Project (CAP) to present the Field to Lake – Twilight Open House. This program will feature water control drainage structures and provide opportunities to connect with farmers and professionals to learn more about them.

Additionally, visitors may explore soil health displays, a drainage water management structure model, and learn about available funding for these structures for those that qualify.

The open house will be held Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., in the field, across from 22348 Road 178, Oakwood. Stop in for 15 minutes or stay the full two hours.

There will be an option to drive down the lane and observe the drainage control structures while staying in your vehicle if that is more comfortable for participants.

