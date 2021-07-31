PAULDING — Ohio State University Extension and The Nature Conservancy are partnering to provide a self-paced tour of farms around Northwest Ohio utilizing soil health-promoting practices. Paulding County will be hosting a Soil Health Event at the OSU Extension Office in Paulding on August 19, following the close of the self-paced tour. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and will last approximately until 8:30 p.m.
Call the Paulding County Extension Office or visit go.osu.edu/soilhealthtour to register for this meeting. Registration is required to attend the event, but not required for the tour.
Soil health is becoming an increasingly important topic within agriculture, and there are many different practices and methods that can be used to promote it. This tour is designed to showcase what local farmers are doing on their farms and how these practices have affected the health of their soils and their farming operations.
The speaker for the Soil Health Event, Shalamar Armstrong, is an associate professor at Purdue University, where his Soil Ecosystem and Nutrient Dynamics laboratory (SEND Lab) focuses on soil conservation and management, soil health, nutrient management, and water quality. At this event, he will be speaking on Cover Crop Species Impacts on Nitrogen and Phosphorus Cycling and Fate.
To view the map of site locations around Northwest Ohio and get information about the Soil Health Tour and Soil Health Event, visit go.osu.edu/soilhealthtour.
(For additional information on Soil Health or other Best Management Practices, to register for a program or receive additional education, contact Sarah Noggle, Paulding County Extension Educator, Ag and Natural Resources, at noggle.17@osu.edu, or Rachel Cochran, Water Quality Extension Associate for Paulding, Defiance, and Van Wert Counties, at cochran.474@osu.edu. Individuals can also walk in the OSU Extension Office at 503 Fairground Drive, Paulding or call 419-399-8225.)
