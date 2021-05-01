PAULDING — Plants, plants, and more plants will be available at the 2021 Paulding County Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) plant sale on May 14 from 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m. and May 15 from 88 a.m.-noon. The sale will take place at the Paulding County fairgrounds inside the Block Building at 503 Fairground Drive, Paulding.
The sale will include perennials, annual flowers, herbs, vegetables, trees, and shrubs. Most items are between $1-$10 each. The proceeds from the sale will go back into the community Master Gardener Volunteer projects and programs. Past projects include trees for Oakwood Park and the Payne Park, planting the bed at the Reservoir Park, assisting with the landscaping at the Habitat for Humanity projects, plants for the fairgrounds and 4-H club projects, assisting the Friends of the Paulding Park Board, the native garden at the Black Swamp Nature Center, downtown Antwerp Village flowerpots, Fort Brown, and MGV memorial garden.
“Volunteering is a great way to give back to our Paulding County community,” stated a Master Gardener Volunteers spokesman, “without this sale, our program would not have funds to develop projects within our county.”
During the sale, the Master Gardener Volunteers will be on hand to answer horticulture and gardening questions. Factsheets and general plant brochures will be available for free. Special items are available to youth, under the age of 12, free with a purchase. It is recommended to come early for the best selection of our plants for sale.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. Guests at the plant sale will be required to wear a mask and stay socially distanced. A limited number of attendees will be allowed at the sale at any given time.
For additional information on the Master Gardener Volunteer program or plant sale, contact Sarah Noggle, Paulding County Extension Educator, Ag, and Natural Resources, at noggle.17@osu.edu. Individuals can also walk in the OSU Extension Office at 503 Fairground Drive, Paulding, or call 419-399-8225.
