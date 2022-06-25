The Paulding County Fair finished up its season last Saturday, despite complications due to high temperatures.
According to the fair board’s president, Dan Howell, “everything went pretty good. Even with the weather, we did bounce back on attendance.”
Howell reported exceptional attendance for the fair’s big entertainment events such as the rodeo and kickball tournament. The rodeo itself ended up raising nearly $10,000 and counting for childhood cancer, while private donations are still coming in.
There was great turnout for the animal events as well. Howell shared that the 4H program always does well as people enjoy supporting the youth, come rain or shine. The fair is looking to have another record year in regard to attendance.
However, there were some issues with the heat, and animal shows were moved around and steps had to be taken to protect the animal life in the barns.
Howell reported that loss of animals was minimal, but it appeared they struggled with the rabbit barn the most.
They had purchased extra fans and installed them, as well as distributed ice to keep small animals cool.
Despite these precautions, the rabbit barn’s temperature grew too high and the fire department had to be called in to spray down the roof.
After a water misting system was installed the next day, the barn’s roof did not exceed 79 degrees, according to Howell.
“I have been on the board for 12 years and have never had anything like this happen,” Howell said.
A plan of action is already in the works to prevent situations like this from reoccurring.
Howell and the board are looking to generate funds to build a new rabbit barn. This is a plan they were wanting to do for some time since it is one of the older structures on the fairgrounds.
The vision is to make the building taller, as well as install ventilation systems in the rabbit barn and the other newer barns as well to improve air circulation.
“I wish all the other fairs this summer a good fair, and that they don’t have to deal with what we did,” Howell conveyed.
For anyone looking to donate towards the future fair construction project, they may contact Lisa McClure of the Paulding County Area Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.