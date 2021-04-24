PAULDING — The Paulding County Agronomy Committee is pleased to offer its agricultural scholarship again in 2021.
This yearly scholarship (approximately $200) is funded with interest from a $5,000 gift in November of 1995 from the Paulding County Agronomy Committee Inc. to the Paulding County 4-H and Youth Endowment Fund. See the link below for the application, deadlines, and guidelines.
The application is open to any Paulding County high school (Paulding, Wayne Trace, or Antwerp) or home school graduates who will be graduating in May 2021 or have graduated and are furthering their education at a college, university, or technical/trade school in an agriculture field. The scholarship will be awarded regardless of socioeconomic level, race, color, gender, disability, or national origin. The recipient is determined by the scholarship committee of the Paulding County Agronomy Committee and based on the applications submitted. The committee may request an interview once applications are reviewed.
Applicants must physically mail a completed and signed application with all attachments required to the Paulding County Extension Office, c/o 2021 Agricultural Scholarship – Sarah Noggle, 503 Fairground Drive, Paulding, Ohio 45879. The application must be postmarked by May 15, 2021. Hand-delivered applications will not be accepted.
The scholarship winner will be decided by July 15, 2021, and the monies awarded in the fall of 2021 directly to the recipient. Guidelines of the value of the scholarship and requirements for receiving scholarship monies will be sent to the recipient (s) only.
For more detailed information and the scholarship application, visit the Paulding County Extension ANR blog site at https://u.osu.edu/pauldingag/2021/04/19/paulding-county-agricultural-scholarship-from-the-agronomy- committee/.
For additional information, contact Sarah Noggle, Paulding County Extension Educator, Ag, and Natural Resources, at noggle.17@osu.edu. Individuals can also walk in the OSU Extension Office at 503 Fairground Drive, Paulding, or call 419-399-8225.
