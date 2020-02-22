PAULDING — How do animals survive in the cold? How do humans survive in the cold? Students at Paulding Elementary and Oakwood Elementary have had fun in recent weeks learning about how animals adjust to surviving the cold winter months. As humans, we adjust by putting on hats, coats, gloves, or migrate south to cope with the winter. Students had a great time learning how the black bear survives the cold season.
The black bear is a species that is native to Ohio but has seen population declines in the state primarily due to lax hunting laws and settlement in Ohio. Excess hunting and deforestation led to the largest decline in the black bear population and those that were still in Ohio fell victim to farmers and homeowners defending their properties since the bear was viewed as a nuisance animal. While you can likely guess that the black bear got its name from the color of its fur, this species can also appear in brown, blue-black, and even white.
The black bear is not a small animal by any means. The adult black bear can range in weight between 150 to 700 pounds. Typically, males will average around 300 pounds, while females will be on the lighter side averaging around 175 pounds. Black bears are also unique in their ability to walk on all fours or stand on their hind legs.
Black bears like areas with plenty of woods with hardwood and coniferous trees to surround them, while swampy areas also seem to suit their needs, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). They are found across the United States, Canada, and even northern parts of Mexico. The black bear has an omnivore style diet, meaning that it will include both plants and animals in their diet. Common items in the bear’s diet include: grasses, berries, moss, fish, and insects. Bears also like to eat many of the foods that we also enjoy as humans.
The black bear will revolve the times they are active around the habits of humans. According to ODNR, black bears observe a crepuscular activity schedule which means their activity peaks during the early morning or late evening hours. In areas where humans are active, the black bear will have more of a nocturnal lifestyle which means they will be active during the overnight hours and observe rest during the day.
With the onset of the winter season, bears will hibernate during this cold period, which consists of a dormant period and a deep sleep. To prepare for hibernation, black bears will increase their food intake in the fall and summer to build up body fat which is what they will live off of during the winter. They will ride out the winter in their dens which help to keep them warm throughout the winter. Black bears will construct their dens in areas such as caves, brush piles, and even up high in tree holes.
The breeding season for black bears will take place anywhere from the middle of June to the middle of July. Common with this species is the fact that the first litter born to a female bear will only consist of one cub while any future litters that she may have will generally have two to three cubs with one litter being born per year. When the cubs are born, their eyes are shut until they reach the age of about six weeks. According to ODNR, the cubs remain with their mothers for the first year and a half of their life as she is the only parent who cares for the young.
To help them learn about the black bear, students had fun making their own hibernating black bear craft by covering a plate with lots of fur (black tissue paper) so the bear stays warm, and then giving their bear eyes, ears, nose and mouth. If your school/civic/educational group would like this program or a similar one, be sure to contact Anna Gurney, education specialist at the Paulding Soil & Water Conservation District at 419-399-4771 or education.specialist@pauldingswcd.org.
