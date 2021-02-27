PAULDING — The Paulding Agriculture program recently received a grant from the Cooper Foundation for the purchase of a Plasmacam. The Plasmacam is an ideal piece of equipment for vocational agriculture students to learn the techniques of operating and programming a CNC machine.
This new technology enhances the overall learning experience for students by incorporating science, technology, engineering and mathematics STEM into our agriculture education program. This piece of equipment helps our students to be ready for the workforce or prepare them for their futures in agriculture or precision machining as well as many other fields that use CNC programming and design.
The Plasmacam is easy to use for students of all learning abilities. The Plasmacam allows students to design and cut precise metal shapes in a flash. The Plasmacam design software lets students scale an image to any size and create intricate projects. The students have been very busy learning the software and creating various projects from simple images to very intricate signs. This machine is truly a fundamental investment for our school and community to help prepare our students to be contributing members of society with much needed workforce skills.
The students are looking forward to creating and designing many more creations with this new piece of technology. The Paulding Agriculture Education program would like to thank the Cooper Foundation for their donation to our program and school district.
