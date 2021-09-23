The pandemic shut down all parts of the food supply chain, including USDA programs and offices that support farmers and ranches around the United States.
The USDA says it’s starting to reopen some offices depending on where they are located. Services may be available by appointment only, so call before you go. The agency is also offering pandemic assistance for some farmers.
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program
This program is available to farmers who, in 2020, faced market disruptions due to COVID-19. The program was expanded earlier this year to provide more payments to cattle and row crop producers and processing some payments for other additional assistance.
Commodities eligible for CFAP assistance include aquaculture; broilers, eggs and pullets; dairy, floriculture and nursery crops; livestock; livestock by contract growers; row crops; specialty crops; specialty livestock; tobacco and wool.
Ineligible commodities include hay, crops intended for grazing except alfalfa, birdsfoot and trefoil, clover or clover crop, fallow, forage sorghum or soybeans, commercial and home gardens, grass, kochia, lespedeza, milkweed, mixed forage, pelt, perennial peanuts, pollinators, Sunn hemp, seeds of ineligible crops and vetch.
Eligibility
Producers must have an adjusted gross income of less than $900,000 for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018 or derive at least 75% of their adjusted gross income from farming, ranching or forestry-related activities. They must commercially produce eligible commodities, listed above, and comply with the provisions of the Highly Erodible Land and Wetland Conservation regulations. Foreign people must not provide land, capital or a substantial amount of active personal labor to the farming operations. Producers cannot have a controlled substance violation.
Payments
CFAP payments will be split into three categories: price trigger commodities, flat-rate crops and sales commodities. Each category has its own rates and tiers; visit farmers.gov/cfap for more information. Payments will be limited to $250,000 per person and legal entity. Special payment limitations may apply to participants that are corporations, limited liability companies, limited partnerships, trusts and estates. These legal entities may receive up to $750,000 based on the number of members who each contribute at least 400 hours of active personal labor or active personal management.
