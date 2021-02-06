PAULDING — The Paulding FFA, in conjunction with the Children’s Hunger Alliance, is starting an evening meal program for students in the district. The Paulding FFA is going to call the program “Food for All.”
The Paulding Area Foundation (PAF) made a donation to help purchase bags and other supplies for the program to get the meal program off the ground.
The program is slated to start in February and continue through the end of the school year. The goal is to provide additional support for our students who may be facing challenges, especially during the pandemic. Students will be given five days’ worth of shelf-stable meals and drinks that align with food dietary guidelines. The FFA chapter members will prepare bags for students to pick up at the end of the school day once a week.
The Paulding FFA would like to thank the Paulding Area Foundation for its donation to this worthwhile program.
