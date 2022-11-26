COLUMBUS (OSU) — Ohio State University Extension presents Ohio Maple Days, a series of educational sessions on maple syrup production to help maple syrup producers and hobbyists prepare for the coming season.
The event will run Dec. 9–10 at the John C. Myers Convocation Center, Ashland University, 638 Jefferson St., Ashland.
New this year, the Ohio Maple Producers Association will host “One Sweet Gathering,” which includes a social hour; a cash bar with maple beers and other maple beverages; a three-course, maple-infused benefit dinner; and game night. Proceeds will support education and research at The Ohio State University at Mansfield.
Ohio Maple Days kicks off Dec. 9 from 1–5 p.m. with a half-day seminar called “Maple Business Planning Deep Dive.” Mark Cannella, Extension associate professor, University of Vermont, will present lessons on strategic planning, marketing, and managing finances toward profitability.
This longer-form program will offer time for group discussion and time to work on individual basic business planning steps.
Additional sessions will run Dec. 10, from 9–4 p.m. and will include research talks, seminars, vendor displays and downtime to enjoy meals and engage with fellow maple enthusiasts.
“Ohio Maple Days are designed to not only move maple producers forward with new ideas and technology, but also to attract new producers,” said Kathy Smith, program director, OSU Extension, the statewide outreach arm of Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. “Anyone interested in maple syrup production is welcome to attend. Whether you’re a for-profit business, hobbyist, 4-H student, or someone considering tapping their backyard maple tree, Ohio Maple Days has something for everyone.”
Registration for the Friday and Saturday workshops, as well as the benefit dinner are separate. Registration details:
Maple Business Planning Deep Dive
One Sweet Gathering
Saturday session
More information about Ohio Maple Days, including a brochure with more details, can be found at woodlandstewards.osu.edu/events/2022-ohio-maple-days.
