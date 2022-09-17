PAULDING (OSU) — Ohio State University Extension and The Nature Conservancy are partnering for the second year in a row to provide a self-paced tour of farms around northwest Ohio utilizing soil health-promoting practices.
The tours officially begin Monday at 8 a.m. and will continue until close on Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. Tourists can find an interactive map of all the stops at go.osu.edu/SoilHealthTour.
In addition to showcasing practices in Ohio, this year’s tour will also include tour stops in northeast Indiana and southeast Michigan. Also new this year will be the addition of virtual tour stops.
These virtual stops will showcase soil health-promoting practices as well, but will not require attendees to leave the comfort of their homes. Videos, pictures and write-ups of the practices will paint a picture for participants while being accessible 24/7 during the course of the Soil Health Tour.
Paulding County will be hosting an event to close out the self-paced Soil Health Tour at the OSU Extension Office in Paulding, 503 Fairground Drive, on Sept. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
The speaker for the Soil Health Event, Hans Schmitz, is an agronomist for Indiana’s Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative (CCSI). At this event, he will be speaking on soil health and climate interactions.
In addition to a guest speaker, farmers who provided sites on the tour will be invited to speak with attendees about their practices and answer any questions that may have come up during the 10-day tour.
Call the Paulding County Extension Office at 419-399-8225 or visit go.osu.edu/soilhealthtour to register for this meeting. Dinner will be provided with a $10 registration fee. Registration is required to attend the wrap-up event, but not required for the tour.
People are encouraged to fill out the survey at that link to let the organizers know where they went on the tour, and to register for the door prize drawing on Sept. 29 at the wrap-up event.
This tour is designed to showcase what local farmers are doing on their farms and how these practices have affected the health of their soils and their farming operations.
For additional information on soil health or other best management practices (BMPs), to register for a program or receive additional education, contact Sarah Noggle, Paulding County Extension educator, ag and natural resources, at noggle.17@osu.edu, or Rachel Cochran, CCA, water quality extension associate for Paulding, Defiance and Van Wert counties, at cochran.474@osu.edu.
