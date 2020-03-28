Wet weather conditions last spring prevented Defiance County farmers from planting over 84,000 acres (USDA-Farm Service Agency Crop Acreage Data). When fields are left unplanted or fallow, there may be a decline in beneficial mycorrhizal fungi, which is commonly referred to as fallow syndrome.
Mycorrhizae are beneficial fungi that colonize plant roots. They aid plants in scavenging for soil nutrients, by extending the root system via thread-like structures called hyphae. In return, plants provide sugars produced during photosynthesis to the mycorrhizae.
Stunting and phosphorus deficiency are common symptoms associated with fallow syndrome.
The impact of fallow syndrome on crop yields is unclear. The goal of this on-farm trial is to investigate the yield impacts of fallow syndrome and the efficacy of potential remediation options in Ohio, such as phosphorus applications or soil additives. Information from this trial will be used to improve management recommendations for growers throughout the state.
If you have fields that were not planted in 2019 and will be planted to corn in 2020 and are interested in being involved in this trial, call Agricultural and Natural Resources Extension Educator Bruce Clevenger at 419-782-4771 or email Clevenger.10@osu.edu.
eFields is a program at The Ohio State University program dedicated to advancing production agriculture through field-scale research. To learn more, Defiance County OSU Extension office or visit digitalag.osu.edu.
