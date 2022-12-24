Ohio State University Extension Office has released its winter edition of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Newsletter, with fast approaching deadlines farmers need to be aware of.
The newsletter includes information such as, pesticide applicator re-certification/fertilizer re-certification (PAT/FACT), commercial pesticide applicator re-certification, new pesticide applicator training, pesticide applicator testing, new fertilizer certification, agronomy, farm business management, livestock production, natural resources, horticulture and miscellaneous agriculture events.
Listed below are some upcoming dates within the next couple of months:
Defiance County
PAT/FACT, Feb.23
- Type: in-person
- Fertilizer re-certification: 1-2 p.m.
- Pesticide re-certification: 2-5 p.m.
- Description: pre-registration is mandatory. Spots are limited. No walk-ins.
- RSVP deadline: register by Feb. 16.
- Event registration: Register at defiance.osu.edu. Light snack included.
- Cost: PAT, $35; FERT, $10; combo, $45.
- Location: Defiance County OSU Extension Office, 06879 Evansport Road.
- Contact: Don Hammersmith, 419-782-4771, hammersmith.4@osu.edu or Sarah Noggle, 419-399-8225, noggle.17.osu.
Private and commercial pesticide exams
- Dates/times: Jan. 25, 10 a.m.; Feb. 22. 10 a.m.
- Location: Defiance County Extension Office, 06879 Evansport Road
- Reminders: Photo IDs required, pencils and calculators provided.
- Web registration:
Paulding County
PAT/FACT, Jan. 31
- Type: in-person.
- Fertilizer re-certification: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Pesticide re-certification: 9:45 a.m-12:45 p.m.
- Description: pre-registration is mandatory. Spots are limited. No walk-ins.
RSVP deadline: register by Jan. 25.
- Event registration: register at go.osu.edu/pauldinganr2023. Light snack included.
- Cost: PAT, $35; FERT, $10; combo, $45.
- Location: Paulding County OSU Extension Office, 503 Fairground Drive.
- Contact: Sarah Noggle, 419-399-8225, noggle.17@osu.edu.
New PAT, Feb. 16
- Class type: in-person, 9:30 a.m.-noon.
- Description: crash course that helps participants preparing for Ohio private applicator CORE and Category 1 exams administered by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Study guides need to be purchases separately. Registration will provide handouts and other resources.
- Location: Paulding County Extension Office, 503 Fairground Drive.
- Cost: $25.
- Registration: call office to register. RSVP is mandatory, deadline is Jan. 12. No walk-ins. Light snacks included.
- Contact: Sarah Noggle, 419-399-8225, noggle.17@osu.edu.
Putnam County
PAT/FACT, Feb. 6
- Type: in-person
- Fertilizer re-certification: 5-6 p.m.
- Pesticide re-certification: 6-9 p.m.
- Description: pre-registration is mandatory. Spots are limited. No walk-ins.
- Event registration: pegister at putnam.osu.edu. Light snack included.
- Cost: PAT, $35; FERT, $10; combo, $45.
- Location: Kalida K of C Hall, 718 Napoleon Road, Kalida.
- Contact: Betch Scheckelhoff, 419-523-6294, scheckelhoff.11@osu.edu.
New FACT, Feb. 21
- Time: 9 a.m.-noon.
- Location: Putnam County Extension Office, 1206 E. Second St., Ottawa.
- Cost: $30.
- RSVP deadline: register by Feb. 20.
- Registration: putnam.osu.edu.
- Contact: Beth Scheckelhoff, 419-523-6294, scheckelhoff.11@osu.edu.
Fulton County
Private and commercial pesticide exams
- Dates/times: Jan. 5, 10 a.m., Feb. 2, 10 a.m.
- Location: Fulton County Extension Office, 877 Ohio 108, Suite A, Wauseon.
- Reminders: photo IDs required, pencils and calculators provided.
- Web registration:
More dates, times and exams are listed in the newsletter, these are just some imminently approaching. The link to the full version can be found here: https://go.osu.edu/23nwag. Extension offices are closed until Jan. 3.
