This fall’s area corn and soybean harvest is progressing well in comparison to last year’s for the simple reason that more acres were in production.
A wet spring in 2019 left many fields barren, but planting conditions this spring were often ideal. However, that did not always translate into superior yields, according to local agricultural experts with the Ohio State University Extension service offices.
Intermittent rains and hot weather are the main reasons yields have been down in some areas, they report, but other locations have seen average yields or better.
The following is a brief recap of harvest conditions in local counties as reported by OSU Extension Office officials.
Defiance
Defiance County’s OSU Extension Office educator, Bruce Clevenger, reported that the soybean yields he knows about have ranged from 20 bushels to the acre to 60 bushels per acre. The five-year Defiance County average — which excepts 2019 due to reduced plantings — is 48 bushels per acre, he noted.
While most soybean fields have been taken off, the corn harvest continues in full swing, with yields ranging from 100 bushels per acre, or less, to 170 bushels, Clevenger explained. The five-year county average (excepting 2019) is 161 bushels per acre.
“The 2020 corn crop yields are low due to a couple large rain events shortly after planting that reduced plant population in the fields, and dry and hot growing conditions in June through September for much of the county,” he stated. “The lower soybean yields were also the result of dry and hot growing conditions.”
Fulton
A “wide range” of soybean yields here was reported by Eric Richer, the county’s OSU Extension Office educator, with the bean harvest nearly complete.
He stated that this includes “talks of ‘best yields of my career’ and ‘lowest yields I’ve had in a while,’ generally following” the county’s rainfall experiences.
“I believe our yields will be near our trend-line yield of 54-55 bushels per acre, possibly more,” he added. “Farmers have begun corn harvest, and it’s a bit early to evaluate yields, but generally the corn yields seem to be lower than our recent past. We have the majority of corn harvest yet to go though.”
Henry
Soybean harvest was about 85-90% complete as of Wednesday, according to Nick Eckel, OSU water quality extension associate for Henry, Ottawa and Wood counties, while the corn harvest was at about 30%.
Soybeans appear to have topped out around 70 bushels per acre.
“Yields have been extremely variable across the county due to the lack of rain, but most yields I have heard have been anywhere from 40 bushels to 70 depending on the rain, with the average of the farms falling in the lower 50-bushel per acre range,” he told The Crescent-News.
Some corn fields have produced more than 200 bushels per acre “in areas that received timely rains,” according to Eckel,” while others have turned out 140 bushels per acre.
An “extreme rain event” in the southeast part of Henry County in May followed by “drought conditions caused most of this variability,” Eckel explained. “But most of the corn is falling in that 160-bushel to 190-bushel range for yield. We have also seen corn moistures be relatively favorable for the farmer with them being somewhere between 16-20%, which means low drying cost has been a benefit as well.”
Putnam
Soybean yields here have ranged from 35 bushels per acre “on our driest fields,” according to OSU Extension Office educator, Beth Scheckelhoff, to 80 bushels per acre. Most of the soybean harvest has been completed.
Meanwhile, the corn harvest was as much as a third complete as of Wednesday, she explained, with yields ranging from 100 bushels per acre to more than 200 bushels.
“Rain events were extremely scattered this summer,” Scheckelhoff stated. “Some parts of central Putnam County received four-plus more inches of rain than the northeast corner, and that seems to be reflected in reported yields.”
Paulding
The county’s OSU Extension Office educator, Sarah Noggle, reported soybean yields with a wide range — as low as 13 bushels per acre and as high as 65.
Corn yields have ranged from 100-180 bushels, she added.
Noggle estimated that, as of Wednesday, the soybean harvest was 70% complete, while the corn harvest was at 30%
Williams
The soybean harvest in Williams County was more than 80% complete as of Wednesday, with yields ranging from 35-65 bushels per acre, according to the county’s OSU Extension Office educator, Stephanie Karhoff.
“Yields were variable across the county depending on amount of rainfall received in August,” she told The Crescent-News on Wednesday. “Corn harvest is less than 50% complete and currently stalled due to the colder, wetter weather pattern that moved in this week. I have not received any corn yield reports yet.”
