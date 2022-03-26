OSU Extension is hosting a workshop that will dive deep into the OSU Tri-State fertilizer recommendations for nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and lime on April 4 at 5:30 p.m. and April 5 at 9 a.m.
Farm fertilizer prices are historically high for crop production for 2022. The workshop will highlight what’s new and what is the reliable same. The OSU Extension asks for participants to bring a soil test report from their field and write their own recommendations. The aim is to keep productivity high, maintain profitability and assure environmental responsibility.
Participants may bring a laptop to use the OSU fertilizer rate calculators on MS Excel. Classes are available April 4 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. or April 5 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Each class is limited to 12 and RSVP deadline is March 30. There is no cost for the class and a meal is provided on April 4 and morning refreshments are available April 5.
Class location is OSU Extension Defiance County, 06879 Evansport Road, Defiance, OH 43512. Instructor is Bruce Clevenger, extension educator and certified crop adviser. Pre-register by calling 419-782-4771 or email Bruce Clevenger at clevenger.10@osu.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.