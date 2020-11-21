NAPOLEON — OSU Extension Henry County has announced the hiring of a new Agriculture & Natural Resources (ANR) Extension Educator for the county. Alan Leininger, currently ANR program assistant in Defiance County, will begin his work as the ANR educator on Dec. 1 in Henry County.
Leininger is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and has begun work towards a Master’s degree in Agronomy from Iowa State University. He has extensive agriculture teaching experience and FFA member advising. Alan also manages a family owned field crop and replacement dairy cattle operation.
As a program assistant for ANR, under the supervision of Bruce Clevenger, Extension Educator ANR and Area Leader, Leininger has been responsible for handling data collection and entry, processing and confirming program registrations, arranging promotion/publicity for programs, conducting literature research, and writing educational materials.
As Extension Educator, ANR in Henry County Leininger will be responsible for a broad range of duties, providing guidance/leadership to the creation of proactive applied research and education programs in agriculture and natural resources. These programs are aimed at meeting current and future needs in the agriculture community and topics relevant to the lives of Henry County residents in this area of Extension work.
Leininger is looking forward to helping producers develop and expand profitable, sustainable farming and other agricultural business. Leininger replaces the vacancy left by Garth Ruff who began his Beef Specialist position with The Ohio State University in September.
