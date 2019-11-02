WORTHINGTON — The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) has announced scholarship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students for the 2020-21 academic year.
Seven undergraduate scholarships of up to $3,000 each will be awarded. Also available to one undergraduate student is a $3,000 Robinson W. Joslin Scholarship, which was established to recognize a student who has demonstrated outstanding leadership potential.
Lastly, one undergraduate student is eligible for a $5,000 Bhima Vijayendran Scholarship, which was founded to support those pursuing a degree related to science, technology or soybean research.
Eligible majors include biology, biochemistry, bioengineering, molecular biology, chemistry, engineering, biotechnology, bioenergy, biofuels, food science, crop science, environmental science, agricultural communications, agricultural business, agricultural education or any of the agricultural disciplines or related fields.
Three scholarships of up to $5,000 each are available to graduate students who are enrolled as full-time students at an Ohio college or university and have proof of legal residency in the United States.
Applicants must be conducting research in bioproducts, biobased materials, biotechnology, bioengineering, biopolymers or a related field, and focused on advancing the soybean industry.
The deadline for applications is Jan. 10.
All OSCF scholarships will be competitively awarded with funds paid directly to the educational institution. Scholarships are not renewable, although recipients may reapply. For more information and to apply, visit the Ohio Soybean Council Foundation at.www.soyohio.
