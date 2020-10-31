WORTHINGTON — The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) has announced scholarship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students for the 2021-22 academic year.
The scholarship program encourages undergraduate and graduate students at Ohio colleges and universities to pursue degrees in one of the many academic fields that support the future of the soybean industry, including agriculture, business, communication, economics, education, engineering, science and technology.
“Our scholarships help engage students who not only embrace our current industry but will take us to the next level in the future,” said Cindy Layman, an Ohio soybean farmer from Hardin County who serves on the OSCF selection committee.
Seven undergraduate scholarships of up to $3,000 each will be awarded. Also available to one undergraduate student is a $3,000 Robinson W. Joslin Scholarship, which was established in memory of Rob Joslin, a soybean farmer and long-time leader in the soybean industry, to recognize a student who has demonstrated outstanding leadership potential.
Lastly, one undergraduate student is eligible for a $5,000 Bhima Vijayendran Scholarship, named to honor Dr. Vijayendran’s contributions to the soybean industry through his scientific research and commercialization activities at Battelle. This scholarship was founded to support those pursuing a degree related to science, technology or soybean research. Eligible majors include biology, biochemistry, bioengineering, molecular biology, chemistry, engineering, biotechnology, bioenergy, biofuels, food science, crop science, environmental science, agricultural communications, agricultural business, agricultural education or any of the agricultural disciplines or related fields.
Three scholarships of up to $5,000 each are available to graduate students who are enrolled as full-time students at an Ohio college or university and have proof of legal residency in the United States. Applicants must be conducting research in bioproducts, biobased materials, biotechnology, bioengineering, biopolymers or a related field, and focused on advancing the soybean industry.
The deadline for undergraduate and graduate applications is Jan. 15, 2021.
All OSCF scholarships will be competitively awarded with funds paid directly to the educational institution. Scholarships are not renewable, although recipients may reapply. For more information and to apply, visit the Ohio Soybean Council Foundation at www.soyohio.org/scholarship.
