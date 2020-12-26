WORTHINGTON — At the beginning of December, the board of trustees for the Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) and Ohio Soybean Council (OSC) elected their board leadership for the upcoming year.
For OSA, president Ryan Rhoades of Marion County and vice president Patrick Knouff of Shelby County were re-elected to their roles. Rusty Goebel of Williams County will serve as treasurer and Jennifer Wilson-Oechsle of Van Wert County will serve as secretary in the coming year.
“I feel incredibly honored to be re-elected to this role and to serve alongside such a passionate group of farmers,” said Rhoades. “OSA had a really strong year in 2020 and with these people in leadership roles, I know we will continue that momentum into 2021.”
For OSC, chairman Bill Bateson of Hancock County, vice chairman Jeff Magyar of Ashtabula County, treasurer Bill Bayliss of Logan County and secretary Dave Dotterer of Wayne County will all continue their respective roles in 2021.
“It has been a privilege to lead our organization with these gentlemen and I feel proud that my fellow farmers had the confidence in us to re-elect all of us,” Bateson said. “With our new strategic plan in place, the soybean checkoff is poised to continue to provide excellent ROI for farmers in the new year.”
