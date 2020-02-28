WAUSEON – A roundtable on “Transition to Organic Grains” will be held April 7 in Wauseon.
The roundtable will be an informal discussion of organic opportunities and challenges in the region. The event is open to all current, transitional and interested organic farmers. Lunch is available for $10.
Those interested in taking part are asked to RSVP by April 3 to seiler58@osu.edu.
The roundtable will be held at the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center, 08770 Ohio 108 in Wauseon.
