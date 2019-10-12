A new course on organic dairy compliance is now available in the USDA’s free online Organic Integrity Learning Center. The course provides an overview of the USDA organic livestock standards with a special focus on dairy operations.
Target audiences include certifiers, inspectors and reviewers who assess organic dairies for compliance with the USDA organic regulations, as well as organic livestock and dairy operations interested in gaining a better understanding of the federal requirements.
Course lessons include: “Livestock Requirements Refresher,” “Defining the Grazing Season,” “Discontinuous Grazing and Confinement,” and “Best Practices for Inspecting Dairy Operations.”
How to Access the New Course
People with an account: Access the Learning Center at http://usda.blackboard.com/.
People without an account: Review “Getting Started” information and sign up for an account at https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/organic-certification/training.
For questions about the Organic Integrity Learning Center, contact USDA-NOP@apvit.com.
The online training, available 24/7 through the Organic Integrity Learning Center, is designed to continually reinforce consistent application of the federal regulations by accredited certifiers. The Learning Center supports professional development and continuing education for organic professionals working around the world to ensure producer and consumer confidence in the integrity of USDA organic certification.
