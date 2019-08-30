COLUMBUS — The following Defiance County Fair participants were recently judged at the Ohio State Fair:
Still Project
Clock Trophy — Faith Hammond: Cake Decorating (advanced).
Outstanding of the Day — Ben Gurney, beekeeping junior; Mia King, cake decorating (beginner), From Airedales to Zebras — Vet Science; Ellie Rose, Look Great for Less; Joda Freese, On the Cutting Edge, Vet Science Level; Emily Wentland, Focus on Photography, level one; Ethan Guilford, You Can Quilt (junior); McKenna Kimpel, First Aid in Action (junior); Mikayla Timbrook, Let’s Bake Quick Bread (senior).
Junior Livestock Show Results
Emily Singer, ninth in market beef showmanship, third in class, market beef; Luke Schroeder, fourth in class (heifer), third place Best of Buckeye, fourth place showmanship (heifer), ninth in class (lamb); 13th in showmanship, ninth sheep intermediate skillathon, third Best of Buckeye market steer, seventh place showmanship (beef), 10th place beef skillathon; Logan Schroeder, fourth in class (heifer), reserve champion shorthorn market steer, third place showmanship (beef), eighth place skillathon (beef), outstanding achievement record book (beef), ninth in oral reason (livestock judging), fifth in sheep (livestock judging); Brooklyn Zeedyk, champion heavyweight Hampshire market hog, fifth place hog skillathon; Brady Zeedyk, fourth overall dairy beef feeder, sixth in showmanship (dairy beef feeder), second in class.
Kaitlyn Zeedyk, second intermediate dairy beef feeder showmanship, fourth in class; Brett Zeedyk, second 11-year old showmanship, grand champion Brookshire barrow; Mallory Peter, reserve angus heifer, first in class, third overall in showmanship, fourth overall Shrop lamb, eighth overall showmanship (sheep); Emily Wentland, fourth place showmanship (dogs), third place rally novice B (gucci), second place rally advanced (gunner), second place senior skillathon, first place obedience (gunner), first place obedience (gucci), versatility award (dogs), dog show champion, two AKC titles on each dog (trick dog novice and trick dog intermediate), pet pals, first freestyle (gunner); Katie Davis, champion spot gilt open show, first in class Hampshire gilt, second in class Duroc gilt, second in class Hampshire gilt, third overall bred and owned Hampshire gilt.
Maggie Pollard, first in class Duroc, third in class Hampshire, first in class open show crossbred gilt, fifth place senior showmanship; Emma Zeedyk, fourth in class Hampshire gilt, sixth in class open Hampshire gilt; Abby Zeedyk, fifth in class Duro gilt, ninth overall junior showmanship; Hayden Bok, first and third in class Duroc gilt, sixth in class open Duroc gilt; Rose Billing, third place rabbit showmanship (11-12 year olds), fourth place skillathon (11-year olds), best of breed (mini-Rex), best opposite of breed (mini-Rex), sixth place costume contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.