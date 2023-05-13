Representatives from the Ohio Soybean Council, in collaboration with the U.S. Soybean Export Council, embarked on a brief tour in Asia last month to promote Ohio’s food grade and non-GMO soybeans in-person once again post COVID-19.
Madi Layman, manager of demand and market development, and Bill Bayliss, OSC vice chair and Logan County soybean farmer, attended the U.S. Food Bean Buyers Conference in Seoul, South Korea and the Southeast Asia Soy Excellence and Food Summit in Bangkok, Thailand on April 20 and April 25, respectively.
Layman has been apart of the Ohio Soybean Council since 2021, but her new position, which she took up in September of 2022, has brought her to Asia for the first time. Bayliss, however, is a veteran to abroad trips such as this. He has been attending conferences in South Korea and Thailand for 10 years now. Layman said it was experienced people like Bayliss that made her first trip to Asia much smoother than others.
The two shared similar sentiments of attending in-person events and being able to forge genuine connection with buyers. Buyers, they said, are always interested in how the crops are doing, if it was a good year and how transportation will be handled to get to their respective countries.
Asia is one of the largest soybean exports for the United States. Ohio ships 60% of its soybeans to Asia, reported Bayliss, and 50% of that 60% goes to China. While soybeans are used here domestically, the use of the soybean in Asian countries spans centuries, Layman and Bayliss shared. It comes to no surprise that the state of U.S. soy is a topic of interest for international buyers.
Soy is serious business in Asia, from the quality of the bean, its texture, to even its flavor. Bayliss shared that different areas prefer different tastes in soybeans. Some like a ‘beanier’ flavor in their soy milk, while others prefer a sweeter taste. It’s kind of like how Americans prefer different coffee beans, he compared. Thus, international conferences like these are good to analyze the trends and see what buyers want in U.S. soybeans.
Bayliss gave a presentation in Seoul on his 50-year farm operation. He shared photos of his farm, family and how the average U.S. farm operates. He said creating personable connections like this is what buyers like to see.
“The reason they send me there is they like to see the ‘family farmer,’” Bayliss said. “They read a lot of reports about humongous factory farms. ... We’re trying to share with them that we are very sustainable and we are concerned about the environment and the food quality.”
Sustainability was a topic that was brought up at the conference, said Layman.
With the rise of environmental consciousness, buyers want to see what sustainable and conservative practices the U.S. are implementing. This is why the sustainable U.S. soy logo was introduced some years back, Bayliss explained. The logo is reserved for soy that has extensive documentation proving its sustainability.
However, he continued, sustainable practices are not new to U.S. farmers whatsoever. They’ve been around clear back in the early 1980s, when attempting to control the draining of wetlands. The logo just makes everything official and gives peace of mind to ingredient merchandisers and international buyers.
The sustainable U.S. soy logo also gives U.S. soy an advantage over competitors in South America. In those areas where rain forest deforestation is a problem, said Bayliss, the U.S.’s forests have actually grown in the last 20-30 years. It is a good competitive advantage for buyers as well, when put up against other products in their local markets.
Along with environmental topics, soy food innovation was also discussed, particularly at the Bangkok summit, Layman described. There were many new items showing how companies were experimenting with the byproducts of soy, playing back into that sustainable mindset with the reduction of waste. Something in particular that Layman could recall was soy wine. The presentation of items like this proved to Layman that the soy food industry is stable and there will always be a market for soy.
Thus, the future of Ohio soy is strong and Ohio will continue to be a leader in the food grade and non-GMO soybean industry.
“I consider Ohio, plus a couple of neighboring states, comparable to the Napa Valley of grape growing,” Bayliss commented. “We have the right soil texture, the right climate to give the the right taste. It’s just amazing to me how much the taste and aroma of our soybeans and the differenet varieties means to those folks over there.”
“Ohio is actually really well positioned to get the beans to them,” Layman also added. “We have the Ohio River. We have a sufficient number of railway systems. We are a reliable source to the buyers. ... We are always looking for ways to increase infrastructure. Information used at this (the conferences) will help us create projects, continue that soy food innovation and generate different ways to get Ohio to become a key player with these companies.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.