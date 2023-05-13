Bayliss

Logan County soybean farmer Bill Bayliss shared information about his farming operation during the 2023 Us Food Bean Buyers. Topics covered during this presentation included his family, sustainable practices and soybean variety planting decisions.

 Photo courtesy of Madi Layman

Representatives from the Ohio Soybean Council, in collaboration with the U.S. Soybean Export Council, embarked on a brief tour in Asia last month to promote Ohio’s food grade and non-GMO soybeans in-person once again post COVID-19.


