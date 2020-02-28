COLUMBUS — The Spring Dairy Expo (SDE), as part of the Ohio Purebred Dairy Cattle Association, will be held March 26-28 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.
The expo will showcase the dairy cows, people and the youth that make up Ohio’s dairy industry. It is one of the few times dairy producers of all breeds gather to showcase their herd’s genetics while enjoying each other’s fellowship, one of the reasons they enjoy the dairy business.
The 2020 SDE will highlight breed sales managed by the Buckeye Dairy Club of The Ohio State University and Jersey Marketing Service, as well as the Mid-West Review Brown Swiss Sale and The Best of Triple T & Heath Sale. Friday night’s youth showmanship contest, sponsored by the American Dairy Association Mideast, is expected to attract nearly 140 youth. A statewide youth judging contest will be held Saturday morning, and a supreme champion will be crowed as a finale to the event.
For more information or to register, visit www.springdairy.expo.com.
The schedule for the expo includes on March 26: 4-H/FFA judging contest registration at 8:30 a.m., 4-H/FFA judging contest at 9:30 a.m.; silent auction opening at 2 p.m.; milking shorthorn sale at 2:30 p.m.; Jersey sale at 4 p.m.; milking shorthorn show and guernsey show at 6 p.m.
On March 27 the Mid-East Spring National Holstein Show will begin at 7:30 p.m. There will be several shows including the Ayrshire sale at 10 a.m.; guernsey sale at 11:30 a.m. and holstein sale at 12:30 p.m. The Spring Dairy Expo Red & White Sow will begin at noon followed by the ayrshire show at 2 pm. The Midwest Revue Sale also will be at 2 p.m.
There will be a ADA Mideast dinner from 4-7 p.m. For youth, the all-breed youth showmanship contest award presentation will be at 5 p.m.
The best of Triple-T and Health Sale will end events at 5:30 p.m.
The last day of the show, March 28, includes the Jersey show at 9 am.; and brown Swiss show at 10 a.m. The silent auction will close at 11 p.m. with the supreme champion crowned at 12:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.