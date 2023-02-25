The purpose of the Ohio corn performance test (OCPT) is to evaluate corn hybrids for grain yield and other important agronomic characteristics. Results of the test can assist farmers in selecting hybrids best suited to their farming operations and production environments as well as recommendations made by seed companies and breeding programs.
Yields varied across the state depending on rainfall distribution, timing and total precipitation. Despite fluctuating temperatures and variable precipitation during grain fill, OCPT yields exceeded expectations.
Averaged across hybrid entries in the early- and full-season tests, yields were 270 Bu/A in the southwestern/west central/central region, 252 Bu/A in the northwestern region, and 261 Bu/A in the north central/northeastern region.
Yields at individual test sites, averaged across hybrid entries in the early- and full-season tests, ranged from 226 Bu/A at Van Wert to 278 Bu/A at Upper Sandusky. The Van Wert test site was especially dry in late June/early July and averaged lower yields than other test locations.
The precipitation timing and totals were extremely variable across the state throughout the growing season. Lodging was largely absent across locations, except at Upper Sandusky where some hybrids lodged because of strong winds in early November.
Detailed weather results from all locations will be added to the OCPT website in the coming weeks.
Corn hybrids differ considerably in yield potential, standability, maturity, and other agronomic characteristics that affect profitable crop production. Hybrid selection should be based on proven performance from multiple test locations and years.
