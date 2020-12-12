COLUMBUS — The Ohio AgriBusiness Association will hold its annual Industry Conference virtually across three main days in 2021, Jan. 27-29, plus the Safety & Risk Management Day on Feb. 3, providing education and networking opportunities for agribusiness professionals across the country.
“From trade conditions to weather to a global pandemic, those working in agriculture never know what form a disruptor may take — and 2020 was certainly full of industry-changing disruptors,” said Chris Henney, OABA president and CEO. “With our virtual industry conference, we will help nimble agribusiness leaders seize the momentum of disruptors to realize positive change for their businesses.”
This will be the ninth year the Industry Conference has been held. While it is the first OABA conference to be held fully virtual, the event will continue to meet the same standard of excellence the industry has come to expect.
All members of the agriculture industry are invited to attend the conference. Session topics include economic outlook, insects, soil health, political impact outlook, export markets, precision planting, hemp, sulfur & potassium, N economics, water hemp, eastern corn market, ethanol outlook, meat processing industry & demand, customer focus, international trade & policy and disruptors in the grain world.
Continuing education units (CEUs) are available for both Certified Crop Advisers and state licensed pesticide applicators that attend the conference. A general agenda is available at www.oaba.net/events_conference.
As an added bonus, all participants will be able to attend an extra day of programming: the Safety & Risk Management Day on Feb. 3. This single-day event offers a deep dive into all aspects of safety and risk management — topics that impact all levels of agriculture.
By registering for the conference, participants will gain access to live sessions, speaker Q&A, exhibitor and sponsor networking, CCA and pesticide certification credits, peer-to-peer networking and much more. Sessions also will be available for on-demand viewing up to 90 days post-event. Registration for the 2021 Industry Conference is $150 per participant.
More information on the 2021 OABA Industry Conference is available at www.oaba.net/events_conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.