COLUMBUS (OSU) — Students have the opportunity to explore future careers at the 4-H Spark EXPO (Exploring Pathway Opportunities) this summer on the Ohio State University campus.
From June 14-17, teens at the Spark EXPO will learn about agriculture and related STEAM fields from industry experts and faculty and staff of the Ohio State College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).
“Providing students with experiences, like Spark, introduces them to a variety of educational and career opportunities they may not know about,” said Margo Long, 4-H Workforce Development and Pathways program manager.
“Not all students find their way to a four-year college, so we want to ensure all young people know 4-H is a space to prepare them for wherever their path may lead them after high school.”
As part of Spark EXPO, students visit Ohio State’s Columbus and Wooster campuses and learn from Ohio State students, teachers, scientists and researchers. Students explore careers, hear from Ohio 4-H alumni who share their career stories, and learn about the college and career-readiness program: Ohio 4-H Pathways to the Future.
“We are excited to welcome teens to the Nationwide and Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center and Ohio State,” Kirk Bloir, state 4-H leader. “Spark EXPO is just one of the many opportunities available through Ohio 4-H to help young people build lifelong skills.”
The 4-H Spark EXPO is open to all Ohio students who have completed the eighth grade at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year. Participants do not need to be enrolled in the 4-H program. The event includes on-campus accommodations, meals, program materials and transportation. Supervision is provided by adult program staff.
Parents will have the opportunity on the final day of Spark to meet the CFAES admissions team and learn how to better prepare their students for their post-high school education and careers. Parents and students can find more information at the website below or by contacting Margo Long, program manager, Ohio 4-H Workforce Development and Pathways at long.1632@osu.edu.
The deadline to register is April 17, and details are at go.osu.edu/4hsparkexpo.
