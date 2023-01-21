WAUSEON — In the fall, the Fulton County Fair Board submitted a nomination to the Ohio Fair Managers Association to award Fulton County resident and former Fair Board member Don Williams as Outstanding Fair Supporter of the Fulton County Fair.
The Ohio Fair Managers Association (OFMA) ultimately decides who is awarded this title.
During the 2023 OFMA convention, it was announced that Don Williams was chosen as the Outstanding Fair Supporter Award recipient.
Williams has lived across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds, just north of Wauseon, for nearly 50 years. He has devoted much of his spare time to helping at the fair.
Williams served 15 years as a fair board director, during which he was the director in charge of the tractor pulls, knowing most of the pullers and mechanics.
He owns several International tractors and shines them up for the National Threshers Association, which is held annually at the fairgrounds.
Williams was also involved in installing drainage on the infield and for Spangler Arena. When the idea of building a new show barn was brought up, he was a large part of the design, planning and drainage work, and helped to obtain donations to proceed with the build.
After many months of planning, Spangler Arena was built as an addition to the fairgrounds.
One fair board member pointed out that “Don is there to answer any questions on the property’s history. He has donated countless hours and knowledge to improve the fair at no cost.”
Another board member said it is not uncommon to see Williams cross the road after mowing his lawn to mow the ditches along the fairgrounds property.
“He has a love and pride for the fair and wants it to continue to be a high point in Fulton County for future generations to enjoy,” said Fair Board President Ron Rice.
