Fulton County Fair Board President Ron Rice (right) presents Don Williams with the Outstanding Fair Supporter Award at the Thursday night Fulton County Fair Board meeting.

 Photo courtesy of Anna Conklin

WAUSEON — In the fall, the Fulton County Fair Board submitted a nomination to the Ohio Fair Managers Association to award Fulton County resident and former Fair Board member Don Williams as Outstanding Fair Supporter of the Fulton County Fair.


