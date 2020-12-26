REYNOLDSBURG — The Ohio Department of Agriculture this week released the official dates for the 2021 fair season.

The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2021 fair season on June 12, and the season will wrap up on Oct. 16 with the Fairfield County Fair.

The dates for county fairs in the six-county area are: Paulding County, June 12-19; Putnam County, June 21-26; Henry County, Aug. 12-19; Defiance County, Aug. 21-28; Fulton County, Sept. 3-9; and Williams County, Sept. 11-18.

The 2021 Ohio State Fair is scheduled to run from July 28-Aug. 8.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the Ohio Department of Agriculture is responsible for helping to ensure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to ensure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.

