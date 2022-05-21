• Taylor Wiggins, From Scratch Farm (Licking County)
The funds are intended to offset the costs of operating a farm business, such as purchasing a manure spreader and paying for electrical system upgrades.
“As beginning farmers, starting a new farm is difficult enough, and trying to do it in the midst of the pandemic added unique challenges,” said Taylor Wiggins of From Scratch Farm. “Our grant will be used to complete our new wash and pack building to ensure we have adequate facilities for our team and farm growth.”
Overall, almost $550,000 was requested in funding by 127 applicants.
“Having worked with beginning farmers across the state, it’s become apparent that new farm operations were especially susceptible to the disruptions caused by the pandemic, and that direct financial assistance could help them to address some of those obstacles,” said Robin Hackett, OEFFA Begin Farming program coordinator.
This funding was made possible by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Development program.
According to the USDA, Ohio is home to more than 33,000 beginning farmers, the sixth-largest number of any state in the country. OEFFA’s Begin Farming program provides these early career farmers — as well as those aspiring to become farmers — with support to start and grow their own farm businesses.
OEFFA’s Begin Farming programming includes internship and apprenticeship opportunities, one-on-one technical support and land-access counseling, a farm-link website for landowners and land-seekers, and a suite of workshops and courses designed to help farmers build viable farm businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.