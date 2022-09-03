On Thursday, the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA) released its 2023 farm bill platform, comprised of five planks:
• Promote soil health and climate resilience through conservation policy,
• Increase investments in local and regional food systems,
• Address consolidation in the food and agricultural system,
• Invest in organic and sustainable research, and
• Provide more support to beginning and BIPOC farmers.
The farm bill virtually structures the food and agricultural system in the United States. It is a commitment by the government — and, by extension, taxpayers — to provide nutrition assistance, commodity and crop insurance subsidies, funding for on-farm conservation, support for renewable energy and much more.
The OEFFA 2023 farm bill platform was developed by farmers and engaged citizens who shared their vision for a just and sustainable food system, expressing their hopes for the next farm bill through listening sessions and a survey.
“OEFFA has an incredible community of farmers and non-farm members who believe that good, healthy, nutrient-rich food is a right. Together, we are working to build a food system that recognizes the intrinsic value of all living things, respecting the land, water, air, animals, and diversity of people that require our care,” said OEFFA Policy Director Amalie Lipstreu.
The platform will serve as a roadmap for OEFFA’s work on the 2023 farm bill. OEFFA members will evaluate the legislation introduced to see how it fits with their needs and vision for a more healthy and resilient food system.
“You can expect to see OEFFA member leaders communicating with members of the Ohio congressional delegation,” Lipstreu said. “We will continue to work in a bipartisan way to ensure the goals and needs of our members are being met.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.