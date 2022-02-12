PAULDING — The Paulding County Extension office is partnering with the Office of Ohio’s Consumer Council (OCC) to present a free webinar on tips to manage your utility bills, utility assistance programs, and how to identify and handle utility scams. The webinar will take place a 5 p.m. March 16. Registration is required by visiting https://go.osu.edu/22pauldingconsumers or calling the Extension Office for more information at 419-399-8225.

For additional information on any FCS programs, contact Casey Bishop (Paulding County Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences) at bishop.807@osu.edu or call 419-399-8225.

