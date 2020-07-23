COLUMBUS — The Ohio AgriBusiness Association will recognize outstanding leaders in the agribusiness industry through the OABA Industry Excellence Awards.
OABA has a distinguished history of providing educational opportunities to its member companies and their employees. The Industry Excellence Awards are OABA’s next step to recognizing stories of professionalism, stewardship and excellence within the agribusiness industry.
OABA member company employees can now be nominated for three award opportunities: Achievement as an Emerging Leader, Excellence in Customer Service and Excellence in Safety & Stewardship. Nominations can be submitted by any industry professional, but the nominee must work for an OABA member company.
Award recipients will be recognized at the 2021 OABA industry conference on Jan. 28. Winners will receive complimentary registration and lodging for the conference, recognition in industry publications and a $1,000 cash award, sponsored by Assured Partners/J.H. Ward.
Applications must be submitted by Aug. 13 to the Ohio Agribusiness Association, 5151 Reed Road, suite 126-C, Columbus, Ohio 43220. To nominate an employee, visit oaba.net/awards to download the applications. For additional information, contact Nicole Volk at 614-326-7520 or nvolk@oaba.net.
