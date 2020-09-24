COLUMBUS — Even though women have been working in agribusiness for decades, there are particular challenges that face women in professional agribusiness roles. Through small group discussions and input from members, OABA is pleased to offer a forum for women who are looking for resources from experts and peers alike to face these challenges. To meet this need, the Ohio AgriBusiness Association is launching the Women Leading in Ohio Agribusiness program.
“Through the Women Leading in Ohio Agribusiness program, Ohio’s female leaders will have a dedicated environment to discuss with their peers the challenges unique to women in agriculture,” said Chris Henney, OABA president and CEO.
The new program will offer professional development, networking opportunities and more to OABA’s female leaders. Women new or seasoned in the industry are invited and encouraged to participate and share with one another. To kick off the program, OABA is hosting a three session webinar series this fall:
• Developing a Mindset of Career Confidence
• Working Through Uncomfortable/Offensive Situations
• When “He” Doesn’t Want to Work with a Woman
Sessions are $75 each or $150 for the series. Additional details on the new program and registration for these events is available at www.oaba.net/events.
The Women Leaders in Ohio AgriBusiness program is made possible under OABA’s AMP’T (Advancing Modern Professionals for Tomorrow) Program – OABA’s suite of leadership programs that prepare leaders to take the next step in their professional careers.
(About OABA: The Ohio AgriBusiness Association is the leading advocate for Ohio agribusiness by creating a sustainable business climate through collaborative policy leadership, continuous education and effective communication. OABA is a membership-based state trade association which includes the manufacturers and wholesale/retail suppliers of plant nutrient and protection materials, the grain warehousing and marketing industry, the feed and seed industry, as well as companies providing equipment, financing, insurance, consulting, and other products and services for the agribusiness industry. OABA is also the administrator of the Ohio Certified Crop Adviser Program, 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification Program and Ohio Agricultural Council. For more information, visit oaba.net.)
