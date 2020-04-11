COLUMBUS — Continuing their commitment to improving water quality in the Western Lake Erie Basin, Nutrien Ag Solutions’ Leipsic and Ottawa facilities have achieved certified status for year two through the 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification Program.
The voluntary certification program is a concentrated effort by the agriculture industry to significantly reduce and prevent applied nutrients from running off fields, which has contributed to water quality issues in Lake Erie. Facilities are required to meet certain program goals each year to retain certified status.
With the program in its sixth year, Nutrien Ag Solutions’ Leipsic and Ottawa facilities join a long list of retailers to achieve year two certification.
“Being involved in the 4R Stewardship Certification has been a huge help with implementing the new H2Ohio Program and allowing our customers to take full advantage of what the programs can offer,” said Tom Knueven, operations manager at the Ottawa facility.
Nutrien Ag Solutions is the retail division of Nutrien Ltd., the world’s largest crop inputs company. They provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at more than 1,700 global locations. Nutrien Ag Solutions helps growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products Inc., Proven Seed and Dyna-Gro Seed.
“Knowing that my local ag retailer is 4R certified helps me to make good decisions for our farm operations,” said Nate Schroeder, co-owner of FNK Farms and customer at the Leipsic facility. “We know that our recommendations come from people we trust and are within guidelines of the programs offered.”
The 4R program certifies nutrient service providers in the Western Lake Erie Basin and across the state of Ohio that apply or make recommendations are doing so in accordance with 4R Nutrient Stewardship principles – which refers to using the Right Source of Nutrients at the Right Rate and Right Time in the Right Place. Program participants must go through an annual, independent, third-party audit and demonstrate they not only understand 4R principles, but also follow them.
Approximately 3.45 million acres and more than 7,200 grower customers are serviced by the 54 facilities in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana that have earned 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification.
“The certification program is an ongoing effort for participants and we are proud of the continued commitment shown by Nutrien Ag Solutions Leipsic and Ottawa facilities, “ said Andrew Allman, executive director of the Nutrient Stewardship Council.
The 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification Program is governed and guided by the Nutrient Stewardship Council, a diverse set of stakeholders from business, government, university and non-governmental sectors with a common goal of maintaining agricultural productivity while also improving the quality of the Lake Erie Basin and other waterways throughout Ohio. The program is administered by the Ohio AgriBusiness Association.
